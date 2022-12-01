

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) insisted on Thursday that it doesn’t charge airline companies for the overtime of their personnel.

This, following the Supreme Court’s 14-page ruling clarifying that airlines and other private firms cannot be charged for overtime pay of customs employees as this violates the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

“Noon pa man, sir, noong hindi na po nagbabayad ang mga airlines sa payment ng overtime. Simula po noong ma-implement iyong Customs Administrative Order Number 7-2011, ang Bureau of Customs po ang mga tao po na nagri-render ng overtime beyond office hours po ay subject sa payment ng overtime pay na pinopondohan po ng ating gobyerno. So, hindi po ang airline ang nagbabayad simula po noong 2012,” BOC spokesperson Arnold Dela Torre Jr. said in a public briefing.

Dela Torre said the BOC has yet to receive the SC ruling.

“Hinihintay po namin iyong pinakakopya ng resolution na kung saan ito po ay kaugnay sa pagbabayad ng overtime sa mga airlines, though, initially mayroon na ho tayong nabalitaan na ito po ay ipinapatupad na sa atin. Maalala po natin na nitong mga nakaraang taon po, nitong 2016, ang Bureau of Customs po ang nagbabayad po ng overtime sa ating mga nasa frontliners po ay government na po, nanggagaling po ito sa government fund,” he said.

