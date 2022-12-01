BOC assures delivery of 2,000 delayed balikbayan boxes

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) assured on Thursday that over 2,000 delayed balikbayan boxes from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will be delivered within the week.

BOC Spokesperson Arnold Dela Torre Jr. told state television PTV that the agency has started preparing these boxes to be delivered.

“Ito po siguro po mahigit kumulang 2,000 balikbayan boxes na lang po ang natitira. Nakapag-deliver na po tayo ng 4,000 at we are expecting na within this week po mayroon na tayong preparation, naka-ready o naka-deploy para mai-deliver na ito sa mga malalayong probinsya,” he said.

Dela Torre explained that the delivery of these boxes was delayed for almost a year after some forwarding companies abandoned them.

Legal actions are being undertaken against these companies, he said.

Dela Torre also assured that the BOC has a "special procedure” for these balikbayan boxes so they will not pile up and get delayed in delivery.

The boxes would go through a “non-intrusive inspection system” and would only undergo a personal examination if their contents are questionable or are subject to duties and taxes.

For its part, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said that they would continue to assist in the delivery of balikbayan boxes.

As of Thursday, no congestion was been reported in any port in the country despite the increase in port activities due to the holiday season, PPA Spokesperson Eunice Samonte said.

“Para sa timeline sa delivery ng ating balikbayan boxes, para sa domestic mayroon tayong one week at kapag naman foreign o international nasa 1-2 months, so ibig sabihin paalala natin sa ating mga kababayan na mas maaga sana sila magpadala para talagang umabot,” she said.

For travelers who would use the ports, Samonte reminded against unscrupulous individuals who collect additional payment for insurance.

“Wala pong sinisingil dapat na dagdag na insurance kapag sasakay kayo at nasa pantalan kayo. Kaya pinaalalahanan namin sila na ireport iyan agad sa port police. Actually mayroon na tayong mga kaso ng under investigation,” she said.