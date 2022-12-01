Loved ones bid goodbye to departing passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) -Terminal 1 in Pasay City on June 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday said they noticed an increase in inbound and outbound flights since the start of “ber months” this year.

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval attributed this to the easing of travel restrictions and requirements for inbound passengers.

“Recently, we have really opened up our travel restrictions, nag-loosen na po iyan at maaari na pong pumasok ang iba’t iba uri ng foreign nationals dito sa bansa,” she said.

In 2021, the BI recorded 195,000 total arrivals in the month of December, very far from pre-pandemic numbers.

This year, in October alone, there had been 634,000 arrivals and more could be recorded in the succeeding months, Sandoval said.

“So we see po na tataas pa po iyan ngayong Nobyembre at saka nitong Disyembre pati ng January na kino-consider po natin na peak season para sa mga travelers,” she said.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) for their part, said they have been preparing for the exodus of passengers since October.

They expect their ports to be busiest until February 2023.

“Pero tayo’y nakaantabay at 24/7 may operasyon tayo at tuluy-tuloy tayo dito sa Oplan Ayos Biyahe natin at lalo na ngayong Disyembre na, unang araw ng Disyembre so nakaantabay tayo dito sa mga pantalan,” PPA Spokesperson Eunice Samonte said.

Last week, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said it expected a 13 to 15 percent increase in passengers by mid-December or at the peak of the holiday travel rush.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV