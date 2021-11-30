MANILA -- An active tropical cyclone is set to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Wednesday, PAGASA said.

The tropical storm, with international name Nyatoh, was last seen 1,330 km east of southern Luzon, according to the state weather bureau.

It has maximum sustained winds of 85 kph and gusts of up to 105 kph. It is moving west-northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA weather forecaster Anna Clauren told TeleRadyo that Nyatoh is expected to enter PAR on Wednesday afternoon or evening, and will then be named Odette.

Clauren added, however, that it is not expected to make landfall in the country, and may even leave the PAR within 24 to 36 hours.

"Sa kasalukuyan, sa ating latest analysis ay liliko ito o magre-recurve lang po ito palayo ng ating bansa at mababa po ang tsansa na ito ay maglandfall," she said.

"So sa ngayon kaya po natin minomonitor kumbaga yung kanyang westward shift o yung paglapit ng bahagya, dahil possible pong may maapektuhan or kumbaga po yung extension niya ay posibleng makaapekto sa ilang bahagi ng ating bansa if magkaroon po ng kumbaga kapag mas nag-westward po yung shift nitong bagyong si Nyatoh," she explained.

"Base sa ating latest track ay hindi po natin nakikita na magkakaroon po ito ng direktang epekto sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa at posibleng lumabas agad ng ating area of responsibility within the next 24 to 36 hours," Clauren added.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan continues to affect northern and central Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains may be experienced in Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon, PAGASA said.