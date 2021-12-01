France's donation of over 1.6 million COVID-19 shots arrive in Manila on Dec. 1, 2021. Screengrab from PTV

MANILA— The Philippines on Wednesday accepted 1,632,900 AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots donated by the government of France, as the country plans to mount another 3-day vaccination drive this month.

The newly-delivered virus shots coursed through the UN-led COVAX facility arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 through Emirates Airline flight EEK332 around 4 p.m.

This brings the country's total received COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 144.3 million, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

Philippine authorities are on the last day of a 3-day national vaccination campaign to boost vaccine coverage in the country.

LOOK: PH receives 1,632,900 AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots donated by the government of France through COVAX. @ABSCBNNews



Screengrab from PTV. pic.twitter.com/erTS6rayfI — Job Manahan (@jobmanahan) December 1, 2021

Government had set a target of vaccinating 3 million daily or a total of 9 million Filipinos during the 3-day event.

The country aims to ramp up its vaccination drive amid the presence of the more transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant, which has so far been detected in several countries globally.

Experts have said Omicron contains several mutations, and could be potentially more virulent than the Delta variant, which stretched the country's health care capacity at its peak in August.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 36.3 million people against COVID-19, while 49.7 million have received an initial dose, data gathered by ABS-CBN's IRG showed.

Over 313,000 individuals, meanwhile, have received a third dose or a booster shot.

The country aims to fully vaccinate at least 54 million individuals by the end of the year.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

