People enjoy the Christmas display at the Quezon City Hall on Nov. 26, 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines may see less than 500 new daily COVID-19 infections by Christmas, a group of experts said Wednesday.

Dr. Guido David of independent research group OCTA said most parts of the country could shift to Alert Level 1, the loosest of the current quarantine restrictions, if there was no threat of the new variant named Omicron.

"Baka nga bumaba pa [to] less than 500 by Christmas. Sa Metro Manila, baka bumaba pa to less than 100 na lang," he told TeleRadyo.

([Daily COVID-19 cases] may decrease to less than 500 by Christmas. In Metro Manila, it may go down to less than 100.)

"Kasi talagang parang nawawala na. Parang nag-vanishing act na lang 'yung Delta bigla."

(Because [the virus] seems to have disappeared. It's like the Delta [variant] has done a vanishing act.)

On Tuesday, the country reported 425 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally so far this year.

The Department of Health noted that 2 laboratories were non-operational on Sunday while 4 others were unable to submit their data.

Health authorities earlier reported 665 new coronavirus infections on Monday.

The country's current active cases stood at 15,800 while 48,545 people have died from the disease, government figures show.

"Kung wala tayong banta ng Omicron, puwede na tayo magbaba sa Alert Level 1 kasi sobrang baba na ng bilang ng kaso natin," David said.

(If there's no threat of Omicron, we could downgrade to Alert Level 1 because our number of [virus] cases is very low.]

"Parang nawawala na 'yung virus. Hindi tayo nagkakaroon ng spike ng cases kahit nagluwag na tayo."

(It seemed like that the virus has disappeared. We are not experiencing spike in cases even if we have relaxed restrictions.)

Despite a drop in COVID-19 cases, David still urged the public to get vaccinated and avail of booster shots and continue observing health protocols.

He said the continuing COVID-19 vaccination helped slow the spread of the virus.

To date, there are more than 35.8 million fully vaccinated people in the country.