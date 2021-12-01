Palace says businesses can require use of face shields

Commuters try to catch a ride at a bus stop along EDSA in Quezon City on August 4, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Businesses under alert level 2 and 3 have the discretion to require the use of face shields from their employees and customers, Malacañang said Wednesday.

Acting Palace spokesman Karlo Nograles made the remark as the Philippines tightened its border control and observation of minimum public health standards due to the Omicron variant.

"Sa closed settings pinag-uusapan kung kailangan but one thing is for sure, based on our latest IATF resolution, employers and establishments may require face shields for the protection of their customers, employees," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We're discussing if it will be required in closed setting but one thing is for sure, based on our latest Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 resolution, employers and establishments may require face shields for the protection of their customers, employees.)

"Right now the rule is for alert level 2 and alert level 3 except in healthcare setting. 'Pag hospitals, healthcare settings required yan (In hospitals, healthcare settings it's required). For employers and establishments, it’s up to them to require."

Alert Level 3 allows a maximum of 30 percent indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and 50 percent outdoor venue capacity.

Under Alert Level 2, establishments are allowed a maximum of 50 percent indoor capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18, even if unvaccinated, and 70 percent outdoor capacity.

Apayao remains under Alert Level 3, while all other areas in the country are now under Alert Level 2, Nograles said.