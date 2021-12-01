Nasabat ng Bureau of Customs ang P1.1 bilyong halaga ng umano'y counterfeit goods sa warehouse sa Baclaran, Pasay City nitong Nobyembre 29. Bureau of Customs/Handout

Isinagawa ang operasyon sa Baclaran Wholesale Complex, anang Customs sa isang pahayag.

Sa pag-iinspeksyon ng Customs at ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, nakita nila ang ilan umanong smuggled na counterfeit goods na may samu't saring brand gaya ng Birkenstock, Lacoste, Converse, Nike, Adidas, Jordans, Havaianas, Barbie, at HP.

"The Bureau of Customs will remain resolute in the implementation of its mandate to suppress smuggling in the country and to protect Filipino consumers against possible hazardous counterfeit items," ayon sa Customs.

Patuloy ang imbestigasyon para sa posibleng paglabag sa Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines at Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.