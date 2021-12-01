MANILA -- The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on final reading a bill that seeks to establish a separate facility for high-level offenders.

Under House Bill 10355, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) must establish and maintain a separate, secure and sanitary penitentiary for high-level offenders, to be built in a location away from the general population and other inmates.

These facilities are preferably within a military establishment or in an island separate from the mainland, the proposed measure said.

The bill also said three such facilities should be built: one in Luzon, one in Visayas, and one in Mindanao.

Offenders convicted of heinous crimes and identified by the BuCor Director General as high-risk or high-profile must be moved to these facilities within 30 days once the construction of these facilities is finished, according to the bill.

The House is expected to submit the measure to the Senate for approval.

In the upper chamber, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III has filed bills creating a detention program and facility for high-level drug offenders.