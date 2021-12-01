President Rodrigo Duterte is assisted by Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Nov. 2, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — The withdrawal of Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go from the presidential race shows the ruling administration party has no clear bet in the 2022 elections, a political analyst said Wednesday.

Go's announcement on Tuesday has left a faction of the ruling PDP-Laban party without a standard-bearer, said Dr. Aries Arugay, a political science professor in UP Diliman.

"Hindi ko binibili 'yung sense na ito ay planado kasi kung totoong may plano at kung totoong may stratehiya, sa tingin ko, it was badly implemented," he told TeleRadyo.

(I don't buy it that this was planned because if there's truly a plan and a strategy, I think it was badly implemented.)

Go, longtime aide of President Rodrigo Duterte, first filed his candidacy for vice president in October.

A month later, Go withdrew his candidacy for vice president and ran for president instead.

An ally, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, then dropped out of the presidential race.

Arugay described the turn of events as chaotic, which he said could turn off voters.

"Imbes na ang pinag-uusapan natin ay 'yung kampanya na sana, mga issues kung paano tayo makakabangon sa pandemya, paano natin maatupag 'yung ekonomiya natin, hanggang ngayon 'yung kaguluhan pa rin kung sino ang tatakbo ang pinag-uusapan," he said.

(Instead of discussing the campaign, pandemic and economy, until now they're still stuck on who are they fielding in the elections.)

Arugay said Go's exit from the presidential race could benefit the tandem of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

He believed the administration and its coalition wanted their efforts in the 2022 polls to be "more united."

"Nawala na 'yung balakid na 'yun so dere-derecho po 'yung solid supposedly na kini-claim ng Marcos Jr at Sara Duterte tandem na solid north at solid south vote sila," Arugay said.

(That obstacle has been removed so the claim of Marcos Jr and Sara Duterte tandem of solid north and solid south vote could be true.)