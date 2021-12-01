National Task Force against Coronavirus Disease-2019 (NTF COVID-19) chief implementer, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. attends a meeting with the National Task Force against Coronavirus Disease-2019 (NTF COVID-19) at the Malacañang Palace on November 29, 2021. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

MANILA—Bloomberg might be doing something wrong in measuring the Philippines' resilience to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said Wednesday.

His statement came after Bloomberg released its COVID Resilience Index for November where the Philippines was 53rd in a list of 53 countries ranked according to how effectively they are handling the virus “with the least social and economic upheaval.”

"Our numbers are very encouraging. We have 7.1 GDP (growth) last quarter. We have a (COVID) positivity (rate) of 2.3%. We have below 500 cases. I think Bloomberg should reconsider their parameters. I think there is an error, maybe,” he said.

“Nagko-color coding na tayo. Meaning, marami nang tao ang nakakalabas. Kung worst place ang Philippines, bakit ang ibang country nagla-lockdown? Wala na tayong lockdown ngayon.”

Galvez said that less than 30 percent of ICUs in the Philippines were occupied. The country also has started to administer booster shots.

“Reality check lang tayo . . . Hopefully, with God’s grace we will be celebrating a better Christmas. I pity other countries . . . We are praying na other countries can also recover from this pandemic,” he said.

The country has been a consistent bottom-dweller in international rankings of COVID response.

The National Economic and Development Authority earlier came up with its own “scorecard” for gauging the country’s pandemic response, saying people should not take these rankings “too seriously.”

In NEDA’S own scorecard, the Philippines scored 4.83 out of a possible highest score of 9.

— Report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO