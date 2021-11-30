4.6-magnitude quake jolts Batangas

Phivolcs

MANILA—A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas province early Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tectonic tremor occurred at 1:35 a.m. some 20 kilometers southwest of Calatagan town. It struck at a depth of 121 kilometers.

Instrumental Intensity 1 was recorded in Calatagan.

Phivolcs said the quake is an aftershock of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that hit Calatagan back in July 24.

It added that the earthquake is not not expected to cause damage or generate aftershocks.

