Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now over 11,700 with 16 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,708 on Tuesday as 16 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 42 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,322, as 7,539 of those infected have recovered, while 847 have died.

01 December 2020



On this first day of December, the DFA reports 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 new recoveries in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 fatality was reported. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/aKZkDMqrWo — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 1, 2020

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 560 in the Asia Pacific, 297 in Europe, 2,334 in the Middle East and Africa, and 131 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 432,925 people. The tally includes 8,418 deaths, 398,782 recoveries, and 25,725 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 63.2 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.46 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

