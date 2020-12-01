PH logs 1,298 add’l COVID-19 cases; total nears 433,000-mark

CHED officials led by Chariman Prospero De Vera III and National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. inspect the Our Lady of Fatima University Valenzuela campus' retrofitted classrooms on December 1, 2020 for possible face-to-face classes for certain courses in January 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — There are now 432,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,298 additional cases on Tuesday.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of newly confirmed infections are Ilocos Norte with 84, Manila City with 61, Quezon province with 55, Laguna with 50, and Negros Occidental with 47.

Tuesday's newly reported cases do not include data from 15 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH also reported 135 additional recovered patients, or a total of 398,782 recoveries.

There are also 27 new COVID-related deaths, or a total of 8,418 fatalities.

Of the 25,725 active cases, 84% have mild symptoms, 7.4% are asymptomatic, 5.4% are in critical condition, 2.9% have severe symptoms, and 0.3% have moderate symptoms.

The DOH removed 3 duplicate cases, including 2 recovered, from the official tally.

There were also 9 recovered cases that turned out to be deaths, and one death that turned out to be an active case.

Both the DOH and the OCTA Research Group noted recently the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

The DOH attributed this to the possible spread of COVID-19 in evacuation centers and the increased mobility of people because of the upcoming holiday season.

Metro Manila, as well as Batangas province, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, Davao City, and Davao del Sur are under general community quarantine until the yearend to control the spread of the COVID-19.

The rest of the country are under modified GCQ, which has the least restrictive measures in the country's four-level lockdown system.

The Philippines logged its first COVID-19 on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Since the start of the pandemic, 63.2 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, almost 1.5 million have died and nearly 40.5 million have recovered.