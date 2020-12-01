MMDA: EDSA U-turn slot near Bagong Barrio to close Dec. 7

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday said it would close the EDSA-Bagong Barrio U-turn slot on December 7.

This is still in line with the Department of Transportation’s EDSA Busway Project.

The MMDA said affected motorists are advised to take the following detour routes:

From northbound going southbound, vehicles may take the Monumento Circle or those coming from Quezon City may also take Balintawak Cloverleaf.

The EDSA Busway designates the innermost lane of EDSA as an exclusive lane for public utility buses (PUBs) travelling along the national highway, from Monumento in Caloocan to SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.



“The government’s goal of providing safe, reliable, and efficient travel for commuters along the country’s main thoroughfare will further continue in coordination with concerned agencies,” said MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim.

The MMDA said the gradual closure of U-turn slots along EDSA began in September this year.