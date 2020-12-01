Malacañang: Congress should submit 2021 budget by 1st week of December

MANILA — Congress should submit the 2021 General Appropriations Act (GAA) by the first week of December to allow President Duterte enough time to review provisions of the national spending bill, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque is hopeful that lawmakers would be able to submit the budget by this week or the next.

“Well, it has to be this month. Kasi ipa-publish pa po iyan at siyempre kinakailangan din ng kaunting panahon naman ng Presidente natin para busisiin at tingnan kung siya po ay mayroong mga linya o iyong mga line veto na gagawin sa budget,” Roque said in a virtual Palace press briefing.

(It will be published and of course, the President needs some time to review and look into the budget, whether there are provisions that should be vetoed.)

Congress on Tuesday adjourned its bicameral deliberations of the P4.5 trillion national budget, with lawmakers eyeing to ratify the GAA next week before submitting it to the Palace by the middle of the month.

“Pero we hope po, if not this week, then the next week, because otherwise baka maubusan po ng panahon na rerebyuhin din naman po natin iyong binuong budget,” he added.

(We might run out of time to review the budget.)

The proposed P4.5 trillion national budget for 2021 is seen to jumpstart the Philippine economy amid the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: