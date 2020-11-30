Home  >  News

LPA to dampen parts of southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2020 06:56 AM

MANILA - A low pressure area and the tail-end of a frontal system will dampen Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora and Quezon on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA, last estimated 375 km east of Legazpi, Albay, has a "low chance" of developing into a tropical depression within 24 hours, according to PAGASA weather specialist Meno Mendoza.

It comes nearly a month after Super Typhoon Rolly inundated Bicol and parts of southern Luzon, leaving at least 19 dead.

The northeast monsoon will bring light rains over Cagayan Valley and the Cordilleras while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated trains due to localized thunderstorms.

