'Stop blackmailing NTC': Hackers deface Office of SolGen website

MANILA - The Office of the Solicitor General’s online application database was hacked on Tuesday morning.

The hacker, which identified itself as Phantom Troupe, left the message “Stop blackmailing the NTC! Give ABS-CBN provisional authority” on the government website's page.

It can be recalled that it was Solicitor General Jose Calida who told the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), through a letter, to issue a cease and desist order (CDO) against ABS-CBN and warned against giving the network provisional authority, as the commission had promised Congress in March.

This led to the shutdown of the network's free-to-air broadcast on May 5, 2020, a day after the lapse of its franchise.

The NTC in September recalled the frequencies assigned to ABS-CBN after the network was denied legislative franchise.

As of posting, OSG's online application database has been restored.