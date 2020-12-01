Experts urge LGUs to be strict on COVID-19 protocols through holidays to prevent surge

People shop at the Divisoria market in Manila on November 24, 2020, as the holidays drew near while the COVID-19 pandemic persists. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Experts on Tuesday urged local government units to strictly implement COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming holiday celebrations to prevent the expected surge of new coronavirus infections in the country.

The OCTA Research Group earlier estimated that the total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines may reach up to half a million by the end of the year as the trend of new cases continue to show no signs of slowing down.

“There is a very strong possibility given 'yung pagbukas ng ekonomiya, paglabas ng mga tao, at pag-deteriorate ng ating ibang mamamayan ng disiplina sa health standards,” UP professor Ranjit Rye said in a Laging Handa briefing.

(Chances are high due to the reopening of the economy, people going out of their houses, and the deteriorating compliance with the health standards.)

Rye, however, said that COVID-19 cases could surge past 500,000 if minimum health standards would not be properly implemented come the holidays.

“Puwede magka-surge dito kung magpapabaya tayo, kung magkukumpyansa tayo, kung hindi natin susundan ang minimum health requirements, 'yung private sector kung hindi nya i-e-enforce 'yung safe workplaces, at health standards sa kanilang establishments,” he explained.

(There could be a surge if we neglect, do not comply with the minimum health requirements, and if the private sector do not enforce these in workplaces or establishments)

“Kung magkukulang ang local government sa enforcement ay sigurado 'yan na lalampas pa tayo sa 500,000 dyan.”

(Once the local government falls short of implementing these health standards surely, the country’s COVID-19 cases will soar past 500,000.)

The expert, noting reports of crowding in popular shopping hubs such as Divisoria, reminded the public not to be complacent and continue observing health standards this holiday season despite being weary of months of government-imposed lockdowns.

Dr. Guido David, meanwhile, said that Metro Manila could be placed under the more relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) by the first quarter of next year if cases continue on a downward trend.

“Ngayon kung bigla tayong magka-surge, malabo na magka-MGCQ tayo by January kung magka-holiday surge. It is even remotely possible tayo na mabalik tayo sa mas strict na quarantine,” David said.

(If we see a surge in cases after the holiday season, it is not possible for Metro Manila to be placed under MGCQ by January. It is even possible for the region to be reverted to a stricter quarantine level.)

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has 432,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 25,725 are active infections, 398,782 are recovered patients, while 8,418 are deaths.