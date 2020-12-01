Boat crew member dies in Quezon sea mishap

Rescued passengers and crew of motorbanca Gesu de Bambino were brought to Alabat in Quezon. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard.

MANILA - A boat crew member died while 17 passengers and 5 other crew members were rescued in a sea mishap off Atimonan, Quezon on Monday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

According to the PCG Sub-Station in Atimonan, the wooden-hulled banca Gesu De Bambino encountered a problem shortly after departing the port in Atimonan before noon Monday, bound for Perez, Quezon.

The crew noticed that the ropes of the boat's two anchors were entangled, prompting crew member Jomel del Moro to jump into the water to fix those.

He then decided to just swim back to the shore as it was only around 100 meters away. But, amid the strong waves, he suddenly disappeared from the sight of the coast guard personnel looking out for him.

A coast guard team was deployed to conduct search and rescue operations and recovered del Moro’s body in Barangay Angeles in Atimonan around 2:45 p.m.

But while the search for del Moro was ongoing, the Gesu de Bambino vessel encountered engine trouble after being battered by strong waves, causing it to submerge around 1 nautical mile from the port of Atimonan.

The coast guard sent radio messages to transiting vessels to assist the passengers and crew of Gesu de Bambino.



MV Pinoy Roro 1 and motorbanca John Daniel proceeded to the area and rescued 17 passengers and 5 crew members. They were brought to Alabat town, which is across Atimonan and just beside Perez.

