Baguio officially starts Christmas festival, but mayor says social distancing lacking

BAGUIO — The city government of Baguio on Tuesday launched its traditional Christmas festival and has closed the popular Session Road for 3 days.

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong in a speech said the festival, despite the circumstances, intended to give residents hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ibig sabihin nito, tuloy ang Pasko sa Baguio, tuloy ang maingat at ligtas na selebrasyon ng kapaskuhan," Magalong said in his speech.

The celebration began with the traditional lighting of the giant Christmas tree at the center of the city. Residents flocked to see the annual event despite the high number of local COVID-19 cases.

City officials acknowledged that locals went out, but forgot to observe physical distancing.

“Most probably some people will be hitting us, because one way or the other some of us failed to observe social distancing in this event,” Magalong said, adding he will take responsibility for that.

“Kung meron pong kasalanan, ako po ang inyong ituro. Kasalanan po ng inyong mayor.”

Besides the tree lighting, the city also opened its famed night market.

Instead of the usual 1,000 stalls, there were only 400 due to physical distancing. — Report from Micaella Ilao