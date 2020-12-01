ALAMIN: Anong impormasyon lang ang dapat hingin sa contact tracing forms

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — May sari-sari store si Nedie Sotto kaya halos araw-araw siya sa grocery.

Bagama't sanay na sa mga COVID-19 protocols gaya ng pagpirma sa mga contact tracing form, tingin niya, minsan, masyadong maraming hinihinging impormasyon.

"Isinusulat lahat 'yung kung anong address, cellphone, tapos kung saan pumunta bago doon sa pinuntahan... Nakakatakot atsaka abala talaga," hinqing ni Sotto.

Sa bagong advisory ng Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) at Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), nilinaw na tanging pangalan at contact number lang ang kailangang kunin mula sa mga customer para na rin sa data privacy.

Ang mga health survey, hindi na rin kailangan tutal may temperature check naman.

"The temperature check is just to ensure that all the clients who enter any establishment eh walang, at least walang fever... You just need the information so that if in case there will be a confirmed case when you are there you can be traced and you will be asked to monitor yourself," ani DOLE Assistant Secretary Tess Cucueco.

Hinihikayat din ang mga establisimyento na gamitin na lang ang digital contact tracing app na Stay Safe dahil konektado ito sa database ng Department of Health.

—Ulat ni Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News