MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday urged Filipinos to dedicate their lives to the country and emulate Katipunan leader Andres Bonifacio.

In his message for Bonifacio's 160th birth anniversary, Marcos said he sees the revolutionary leader's heroism in Filipino workers like teachers, medical practitioners, and law enforcement authorities.

“Gaya nila, maaari nating ipagpatuloy ang nasimulan ni Gat Andres Bonifacio, at tiyaking maipamamana natin sa mga kabataan ang tunay at wagas na pagmamahal sa bayan tulad ng kaniyang ipinamalas,” Marcos said in a message delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin in Caloocan during the Bonifacio Day Rites in Caloocan.

“Sa diwa ng bayaning si Gat Andres Bonifacio, tayo’y tinatawag hindi lamang na ialay ang ating buhay para sa Inang Bayan, kundi pati na ang pagbuhos ng ating kahusayan, galing, tapang, at oras, upang ang bawat hakbang natin ay maging ilaw ng pag-asa at inspirasyon para sa ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Born in Tondo as the eldest in a brood of five, Bonifacio was orphaned at the age of 14 and from then on became his family's breadwinner. He was self-taught, read classic French novels, and penned manifestos and nationalist poetry.

Bonifacio formed and led the Katipunan, a secret society whose aim was to overthrow three centuries of Spanish rule.

The Supremo and his troops launched an armed revolution against Spain by tearing up their resident certificates or cedulas in what came to be known as “The Cry of Pugadlawin.”