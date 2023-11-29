Public utility jeepney drivers wait for passengers on street in Manila on October 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is taking steps to strengthen the motor vehicle inspection systems in preparation for the government's plan to modernize public utility vehicles next year.

As part of the government’s modernization plan, vehicles will be required to undergo and pass a roadworthiness test at motor vehicle testing centers in order to be registered or renew their registration with the LTO.



The LTO acknowledges that they still need to upgrade the machines and equipment at the inspection centers to meet the standards set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for determining roadworthiness.



LTO officials will be meeting with private inspection centers to discuss the stricter vehicle checks that will be implemented next year. The LTO plans to include inspections of other important safety and comfort features, such as the speedometer, engine oil, and seats, in next year's testing centers. Currently, some motor vehicle testing centers only conduct visual inspections and emission tests.

"Ang papel ng LTO dito, whether you are traditional or modern, kailangan roadworthy kayo pareho. For the longest time ... the issue of roadworthiness has been the key issue among public transport operators, leaders, kaya high time to implement this," LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza said.

"Gone are the days na punit punit ang kutson ng sasakyan butas na ang sasakyan umaandar pa rin," he stressed.

Mendoza, who was previously a transport leader and part of the jeepney industry, is aware of the loopholes and tricks used to pass the roadworthiness test even if the vehicles are not actually roadworthy.

He also acknowledges that some operators do not want to comply due to cost factors and the possibility of getting away with non-compliance.



"Yun ang advantage ko, kasi alam ko kasi yung palusot. Alam ko 'yung ginawa natin, kung paano umikot at para lumabas na malinis ang sasakyan kahit hindi pumasa sa roadworthiness," he explained.

"At alam nila na galing ako dun, alam nila alam ko yung kalokohan. Tigil na natin yan, coming from that sector and now enforcing it, alam ko where they are coming from, naiintindihan ko yung kanilang problema ‘pag inimplement ang roadworthiness strictly but it is high time that we do," he added.



Mendoza also emphasized that failing the roadworthiness test doesn't mean the end for operators, as there are ways to fix the issues and comply with the standards. He understands the cost factors and the desire to escape compliance, but he believes it's time to change that mindset.



To simplify the motor vehicle inspection, he plans to streamline the steps and incorporate it into the existing online portal.



The government remains firm in its plan to implement the modernization of public utility vehicles by 2024. The LTO echoes the Department of Transportation's statement that there will be no phase-out of old traditional jeepneys as long as they are roadworthy.



