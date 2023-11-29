House starts process for concurring with Marcos' amnesty for rebels

Members of the House of Representatives open the 2nd regular session of the 19th Congress on July 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The House of Representatives has started the process of concurring with the proclamations issued by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. granting amnesty to former rebels.

Marcos Jr. had granted amnesty to members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, Moro National Liberation Front, the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples' Army-National Democratic front and the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade who may have committed crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and Special Laws in the pursuit of their political beliefs.



During the plenary session Wednesday, the House referred to its Committees on Justice and National Defense and Security House Concurrent Resolutions 19, 20, 21, and 22 covering the RPMP-RPA-ABB, CPP-NPA-NDF, MILF, and MNLF.



"Both Houses of Congress support the Government in nurturing a climate conducive for peace, and in implementing programs for reconciliation and reintegration of rebels into mainstream society, and recognize the need to act on rebel returnees request for the grant of amnesty so that they may live in peace in the pursuit of productive endeavors," HCR 19 said.



"Both Houses of Congress are one with the initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to explore moves towards reconciliation and peace efforts that would reintegrate former members of the CCP-NPA-NDF into the mainstream society under the rule of law and nurture a sphere for peace by providing them access to government’s socio-economic services and synchronizing the delivery of basic services and social development packages in conflict-affected areas and vulnerable communities," HCR 20 said.



"Both Houses of Congress share the view that with the creation of the National Amnesty Commission and the grant of amnesty in favor of the members of the MILF, will not only enable the delivery of an important commitment of the government under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, particularly the gradual normalization of the previously conflict-affected areas, but will also provide a meaningful and complete transformation and assimilation of the MILF decommissioned combatants into peaceful and progressive lives towards national reconciliation and healing in the Bangsamoro," HCR 21 said.

"Both Houses of Congress recognize that transforming MNLF members from armed combatants to productive citizens and peace partners is necessary to achieve the paramount ends of the peace process – national unity, solidarity and progress for all Filipinos." HCR 22 said.



The panels are expected to study and recommend a course of action to the whole House.



Section 19, paragraph 2, Article 7, of the 1987 Constitution empowers the President of the Philippines to grant amnesty with the concurrence of a majority of all the Members of the Congress.



Former President Rodrigo Duterte was the last president to issue amnesty proclamations for the rebel groups but the Senate rejected the amnesty for the CPP-NPA-NDF which at that time was facing a case for proscription as a terrorist group before the judicial system so only the 3 other groups got the amnesty under that presidency.