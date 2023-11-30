Watch more News on iWantTFC

LAS PIÑAS — Authorities on Thursday rescued eight women believed to be victims of human trafficking at a massage spa in Las Piñas.



Las Piñas police Women and Child Protection Unit (WCPU) chief Capt. Esperanza Rioja said they received information that the massage spa in Barangay Pamplona Dos was used as a front to offer sexual services in exchange for money.

One of the 8 rescued women said poverty drove her to turn to prostitution. The 23-year-old said she has a degree in computer programming.



"Siyempre mahirap 'yung buhay. Naranasan naman namin pumasok sa minimum (wage) na trabaho eh siyempre kulang pang araw-araw kaya. Single mom ako," she said.

The spa's receptionist and maintenance worker were arrested by authorities. Cellphones, condoms, and marked money were confiscated.



According to the receptionist, the spa started operating in March this year. She refused to give further details.

The maintenance person said 6 to 8 women reported to work at the spa every day.



The women will undergo psychosocial support and counseling, a representative from the WCPU and social welfare department said.

The owner and employees of the spa violated the Anti-Human Trafficking Law, Rioja said.



WCPU and the local government are conducting an awareness campaign to discourage women from engaging in the illegal sex trade.