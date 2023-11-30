DOJ to intensify campaign against POGO scam hubs

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) vowed Thursday to intensify its efforts against Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hubs involved in illegal activities such as human trafficking.

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said they will further look into the involvement of minors as victims.

“We really have to intensify efforts para dito sa mga menor de edad, kasi ano yan eh, it’s really social ill that we are dealing with now,” Clavano said.



The DOJ is part of a multi-agency team tracking down illegal activities of POGOs, not just in Metro Manila but in other parts of the country.

“Nabalitaan din namin na lumalabas na sa Metro Manila itong mga scam hubs, itong mga operation ng mga criminal na ito,” Clavano said.

Sen. Win Gatchalian, along with other senators, have recommended the total and immediate shutdown of POGOs in the country, citing social costs of their operations.

