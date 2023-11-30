DILG orders dismissal of cop in QC gun firing, alleged hit-and-run

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered the dismissal from service of a police officer who recently fired a gun outside a Quezon City bar and was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run last year.

PLt. Col. Mark Julio Abong on Sunday stormed a bar in Barangay Laging Handa and discharged his firearm twice outside the establishment, according to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

He was also implicated in a hit-and-run incident which killed a tricycle driver and injured a passenger in the same city in 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday, DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos directed the Philippine National Police to immediately remove Abong from service after denying his appeal on his dismissal.

The DILG affirmed its decision and subsequent resolution by the National Police Commission which found Abong guilty of three administrative charges — classified as "grave offenses" — and warranted his dismissal from service, Abalos added.

"Abong has been given due process and his exhaustion of administrative remedies stops here. He can no longer delay his dismissal from service," Abalos said in the statement. "He is a disgrace to his uniform and the police organization."

Abong was the chief of the Quezon City Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit when he was allegedly involved in the hit-and-run. He was reassigned to the legal service department of the PNP national headquarters.

The DILG decision "reflects the firm resolve of the national government to respect the check and balance mechanism against erring policemen," Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

Atty. Rafael Calinisan, chair of the Quezon City People's Law Enforcement Board (PLEB), thanked the DILG for its "swift action" in junking Abong's appeal.

Calinisan said the decision was a "'win' not just for the PLEB, but more importantly for the Filipino People."

CRIMINAL CHARGES

The Quezon City Prosecutor's Office meanwhile said it found "sufficient evidence" to proceed with Abong's trial for several criminal charges in relation to the bar incident, according to QCPD.

Abong is facing an illegal discharge of firearms case with a P120,000 bail, the QCPD said in a statement Thursday.

It said Abong would also face the following complaints:

Violation of the Commission on Elections' gun ban with a bail of P36,000

Maltreatment with a bail of P3,000

Direct Assault upon an Agent of Person in Authority with a bail of P18,000

"We will not tolerate any misconduct or abuse of power, and we will take decisive action to address any violations of the law," said QCPD Director Police BGen. Redrico Maranan.