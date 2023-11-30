DFA expects release of Filipinos held hostage by Houthis

The Philippines on Thursday said Filipino seafarers held hostage by Yemen-based, Iran-backed Houthi rebels who seized their vessel in the Red Sea in mid-November will likely be set free.

Teresita Daza, spokeswoman of the Philippine Foreign Affairs Department, said the 17 seafarers are in good health and "will eventually be released."

"Efforts are ongoing for this to happen as soon as possible," Daza said in a statement.

They are among 25 crewmembers of the Japanese-operated cargo ship captured by the Houthis in the sea near Yemen. Daza did not mention the vessel's other crew from Bulgaria, Mexico and Ukraine.

The armed group has said that they captured an "Israeli ship," insisting the seizure was done on behalf of the Palestinians, who they said are being massacred by Israel.

The spokeswoman's statement came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called off his trip to Dubai for the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, as he said in a social media post he made the decision "in light of the important developments in the hostage situation."

Marcos said that he will convene a meeting to facilitate the dispatch of a high-level delegation to Iran, with the aim of providing necessary assistance to the seafarers.

On Nov. 20, Japan confirmed that the seized cargo ship was operated by Nippon Yusen K.K. and said there were no Japanese citizens among its crew.