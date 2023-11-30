Comelec OKs recount of some ballots in 2022 polls

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has authorized a recount of select ballots—either physical ballots or ballot images—used in the 2022 elections to settle, once and for all, the accusations of former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio, Jr. that there are discrepancies in the votes.

“This is consistent with the Commission (En Banc)’s commitment to uphold fair, orderly, and honest elections and to pursue all avenues to strengthen transparency in the conduct of elections,” the resolution said.



The recount of ballots in every region will be of no cost to the petitioners.

The decision was part of a resolution in which the poll body perpetually disqualified Smartmatic, citing the case of the US government against former Comelec chair Juan Andres Bautista, who was accused of receiving bribes in “exchange for awarding a contract for election machines to Smartmatic Corp.”

It was Rio and his group that filed the petition before the Comelec alleging irregularities in the 2022 polls.



The Comelec, however, said the claims of Rio’s camp were unfounded.

In reaction, Rio said Comelec's move is still lacking.



“In fairness to Comelec ay we applaud 'yung kanilang decision na perpetual disqualification ng Smartmatic. Pero 'yung pinagbasehan nila ay matagal nang election issue, 2016 pa. Hindi nila tiningnan ''yung iregularidad nitong 2022 elections noong Mayo 9. So 'yun ang amin, kulang pa,” Rio said.