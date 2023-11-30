Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday said the country’s military is shifting its focus to external defense operations, noting the need to address external threats to the Philippines’ territory.

AFP Spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said they are moving assets and equipment for territorial defense operations, adding that fighting for exclusive economic zones and maritime territories is important.

"We are actually shifting, we are moving our capabilities to address territorial defense threats,” Aguilar said in a televised briefing.



Aguilar’s statement comes as the AFP touted its gains against communist insurgents. As of today, he said, there are no more active communist guerrilla fronts in the country.



"Ayon sa ating report, wala na aktibong guerilla front sa buong Pilipinas. Lahat po ay humina na at patuloy ang Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas sa pagsasagawa ng ating focused military operations and at the same time helping our government agencies implement programs such as the E-CLIP, the RCSP,” Aguilar said.



The official added that there might only be "less than" 15 weakened guerrilla fronts remaining in the country

"Kasama na rin dito ang pagbaba ng bilang armado na cause of threat naman sa mga kababayan at sa mga program na iniimplement ng gobyerno. Malaki development although we will come up with exact figures once validation is completed,” he said.

Aguilar said the AFP has also made significant gains against violent extremist groups such as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Mindanao.



“Kung success ng kampanya malaki. Makikita ito sa Sulu kung saan malaki pinagbago. Pwede na maglakad sa Jolo na di matatakot na may magpapaputok,” Aguilar said.