MANILA — Some 2.4 million Filipinos have been included in the social welfare department's targeted cash transfer program but validation is still ongoing, an official said Wednesday.

This came after the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released P5.2 billion for the third tranche of the targeted cash transfer program.

"Mayroon din tayong additional 2.4 million na beneficiaries na manggagaling sa listahanan," said Social Welfare Undersecretary Edu Punay during a televised briefing.

"Sinimulan na ng [Department of Social Welfare and Development] ang community validation para ma-identify ang 2.4 (million) na additional beneficiaries natin," he added.

Video from PTV

At least 12.4 million Filipinos were found eligible for the targeted cash transfer, 2.4 million of whom were supposedly on the waitlist of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) or some of the agency's social programs.

"When it comes to requirement, wala naman tayong hinihinging documentary requirements sa kanila dahil sila ay magiging target ng ating community validation," Punay said.

"Kumbaga mayroon na tayong, trabaho ng ating social worker at validators sa DSWD na ma-identify kung sila talagang mahihirap ang eligibile ng assistance ng gobyerno at doon manggagaling ang listahan," he added.

Punay said identified beneficiaries will get P500 per month for the next six months, with the distribution of cash aid already ongoing for the months of July and August or the "first two tranches" of the program.

The DBM said it had earlier released P10.33 billion to DSWD for two months of cash transfers for 10 million household beneficiaries.

The National Economic and Development Authority had stressed that the timely release of cash transfers is crucial in helping the vulnerable weather rising inflation.