Congress eyes passing 2023 budget by mid-December: senator



MANILA — The Philippine Congress is pushing to finalize the 2023 national budget by mid-December, a senator said Wednesday.

“Ang tapos ng bicam is Dec. 5. Ang target na mapirmahan is before December 15, hopefully,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian told reporters on the sidelines of the Bonifacio Day rites in Caloocan City.

“Sigurado ako na bago magbagong taon ay mapipirmahan 'yan at mayroon na tayong bagong budget,” he said.

The Senate approved the P5.26-trillion spending bill last week and would meet with their House counterparts in a bicameral conference to iron out differences in the proposed budget.

Among the contentious issues raised during budget debates this year are the confidential and intelligence funds granted to the Office of the President and the Office of the Vice President, as several lawmakers underscore that these agencies are not mandated by law to gather intelligence.

There were also Congress members who noted that providing huge amounts of discretionary funds to several officers may pave the way for more corruption schemes in government.

The President must sign a new budget bill into law before the end of the year to avoid having a reenacted budget.

