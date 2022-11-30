Commission on Audit, Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) proper has affirmed the notice of disallowance (ND) on P2.841 million worth of expenses incurred by former Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) chairperson Ramon Revilla, Sr. in 2011.

In the decision of the commission dated Jan. 24, 2022, the COA denied the petition for review of PRA general manager and chief executive officer Janilo Rubiato for lack of merit and late filing.

Rubiato had appealed the decision of the commission’s Corporate Government Sector-Cluster 4 to disallow the reimbursements made by the former PRA chairperson and former senator who died in 2020.

“It is public knowledge that Mr. Revilla, Sr. died of heart failure on June 26, 2020. However, the liability is not extinguished by the death of the payee or one of the persons liable, as settlement of the disallowance can be made by his estate or by the persons determined lialbe in the ND,” the commission said in a decision signed by then COA chairperson Michael Aguinaldo and Commissioner Roland Pondoc.

The commission noted that the actual expenses charged against the chairperson’s budget for extraordinary expenses (EE) such as “rice donations, floral arrangements and lechon" did not appear necessary to the discharge of his official functions.

The commission also stressed that the PRA chairperson is not entitled to EEs but only to per diem for meetings actually attended.

The ND was issued on June 7, 2012. Aside from Revilla Sr., then PRA officials who were held liable for the disallowance included general manager Peter Anthony Abaya, assistant general managers Pelagio Lalap and Arminda Alaras, board secretary Hunter Ibarra, head executive assistant Andrea Ynares, department manager Cristeta Catral, accounting head Delfin Torrecampo, Jr., accounting division manager Lani Santelices and budget manager Aristeo Legion.

The commission noted that Revilla Sr. was the one who received the payment, while the others either approved or certified the necessity of the expenses.

However, the COA proper said in its decision that Catral, Torrecampo, Santelices, Legion were excluded from the solidary liability in the ND.

“Their participation in certifying that the supporting documents are complete and that the budget is available and earmarked/utilized for the purpose was ministerial in nature,” the COA proper said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: