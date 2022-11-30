Art exhibition ng Filipino artists sa Guam, tinangkilik

Watch more News on iWantTFC

GUAM - Binuksan ng Philippine Consulate sa Agana sa Guam nitong Oktubre ang Sinag ng Sining o 'Rays of Art' bilang pagbibigay ng pagkakataon sa mga Filipino artist na maipakita ang kanilang angking talino sa komunidad.

“ We called it Sinag ng Sining because each ray contributes to the whole sun. Each work of the featured artist all adds up to brighten our art scene on Guam and also to promote our culture,” sabi ni Consul General to Guam Patrick John U. Hilado.

Ayon kay Hilado, anim na Filipino-American artists ang itinampok sa exhibition kabilang na si Merc Tenorio, isang dating guro at self-taught artist. Dati na siyang nagkaroon ng apat na solo exhibit sa Guam at Pilipinas at nakasama na rin sa iba-ibang group art shows.

At ngayong Nobyembre, ibinida naman ang mga obra ni Olivia Newman, presidente ng grupong Guam Filipino Artists. Kasapi rin siya sa Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities.

“ Last year, when I turned 50 I said I’ll quit my job and become a full-time artist. This time the Philippine Consulate of Guam invited me to do a solo exhibit here at the reception area which is really an honor for me,” pahayag ni Filipino-American Artist Olivia Newman.

Ayon kay Sandy Flores, direktor ng Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities, mahalaga ang kontribusyon ng Filipino artists sa Guam.

“ It wouldn’t be Guam, it wouldn’t be what our community is today if it weren’t for the Filipino community and all of the artist organizations that it has fostered. We are so appreciative...,” sabi ni Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Director Sandy Flores.

Itatampok din ang iba pang artist sa exhibit na tatagal hanggang Marso 20-23, 2022.

