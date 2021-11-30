Total OFW deployment ban sa Ethiopia, iniutos ng POEA

MANILA - Ipinagbawal na ng Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) ang deployment ng OFWs sa Ethiopia dahil sa tumitinding labanan sa pagitan ng Ethiopian government forces at insurgents.

Ito ay sa bisa ng Governing Board Resolution No.12, Series of 2021 na pinirmahan ng POEA Governing Board Chairman at Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Ipinag-utos din ng kalihim na magkaroon ng agarang plano para sa repatriation ng mga Pilipino roon.

“Now, therefore, the POEA Governing Board, in a meeting duly convened, resolves as it hereby resolved, to impose a total deployment ban to Ethiopia and directs the POEA to closely coordinate with the (Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), deploying licensed agencies, and other concerned entities on the immediate and safe repatriation of OFWs in the said country,” saad ng POEA sa inaprubahang resolusyon noong November 17, 2021.

Nitong November 8, 2021 ipinagbigay-alam ng DFA sa DOLE na itinaas na nila ang Crisis Alert Level sa Ethiopia sa Alert Level 4, ibig sabihin kailangan na ang agaran at mandatory evacuation ng mga Pilipino roon dahil sa kaguluhan sa pagitan ng Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) at ng Ethiopian government.

Sa ilalim ng Alert Level 4, umiiral ang total ban sa pag-proseso at deployment ng lahat ng OFWs sa Ethiopia. Ayon sa United Nations, libo-libo ang namatay dahil sa mga karahasan at may 400,000 na katao ang nasadlak sa matinding taggutom o famine-like condition.

Ang Philippine Embassy sa Cairo, Egypt ang makikipag-ugnayan sa mga Pilipino sa Ethiopia sa tungkol sa kanilang repatriation.

Source: Philippine News Agency

Image credit: dreamstime.com