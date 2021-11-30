TINGNAN: Amy Winehouse retrospective exhibition sa Design Museum sa London

LONDON - Bukas na sa publiko ang “Amy: Beyond the Stage,” ang retrospective exhibition tungkol sa late British musician na si Amy Winehouse sa Design Museum.

Sentro ng exhibit ang kanyang buhay bilang artist at musician. Madalas daw natatabunan ang kanyang creative talent at kontribusyon sa music industry dahil sa kontrobersya sa kanyang maagang pagpanaw sanhi ng drug overdose noong 2011.

Photo credit: Design Museum/ Ed Reeve

“Given that it’s been 10 years since Amy’s passing, it feels increasingly urgent to celebrate her as a creative talent. I think her legacy has been overshadowed by some darker aspect of her life. It’s our role to re-articulate her legacy and remind visitors she was so influential in so many ways,” sabi ni Maria McLintock, assistant curator ng Amy: Beyond the Stage.

Tampok sa exhibit ang mga alaala at koleksyon sa kanyang tahanan sa North London, ang mga teenage notebooks, handwritten lyrics ng mga kanta, at mga inspirasyon niya sa musika mula sa jazz, soul, R&B hanggang hip-hop, ang kanyang vintage fashion at maging ang kwento sa iconic beehive hairstyle ng British singer.

Photo credit: Design Museum/ Ed Reeve

“I hope people understand her as a music intellectual because Amy’s interest in music runs very deep and very eclectic”, sabi ni Priya Khanchandani, curator ng Amy: Beyond the Stage.

Si Winehouse na 5-time Grammy winner ay hindi makakalimutan ng kanyang fans sa buong mundo. Ilan sa kanyang world acclaimed albums ay “Frank” at “Back to Black.”

Bagamat maaga siyang nawala, hindi makakalimutan ang fashion sense at style, boses at ngayon nais itinatampok sa exhibit ang kanyang pagiging music intellectual. Ito ang nais ipakita sa pinagsamang puwersa ng music at design sa “Amy: Beyond the Stage.”

Photo credit: Design Museum/ Ed Reeve

“She was depicted widely in media you could watch her for days and months or maybe years. But I now understand her as postmodern pastiche: she juxtaposed styles that would probably not go together,” sabi ni Khanchandani.

Ang retrospective exhibit sa Design Museum, London ay hindi lang para sa global fans ng iconic singer na si Amy Winehouse, kundi para sa lahat na nais alalahanin at balikan ang buhay at ambag ng British singer na sinasabing ‘one of the greatest artists of her generation.’

Ang one-of-a-kind exhibit na ito ay matatapos sa April 2022.

