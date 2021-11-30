Vice President Leni Robredo during the inauguration of the Leni-Kiko Volunteer Center in Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City on Nov. 27, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday urged Filipinos to emulate national hero Andres Bonifacio and stand up against "abuses of the powerful interests."

In a statement marking the 158th birth anniversary of Bonifacio, she said the Katipunan Supremo's leadership, bravery and heroism led Filipinos to unite and call for change.

"Tumindig si Bonifacio, at nagsilbi itong inspirasyon sa pagtindig ng marami pang iba," she said.

(Bonifacio stood up and it served as inspiration to many others.)

"Nagsisilbi siyang inspirasyon hanggang sa ngayon: Binabalikan natin ang kanyang halimbawa sa tuwing kailangan nating itaya ang lahat sa ngalan ng katarungan at makataong lipunan.

(He is still an inspiration until now: We always look up to him when we need to do things in the name of justice and humane society.)

"Dala ni Bonifacio ang diwa ng laylayang pumapalag sa pang-aabuso ng makakapangyarihang interes," she added.

(Bonifacio carries the spirit of those who goes up against the abuses of the powerful interests.)

Robredo said Bonifacio sacrificed many things for the love of country.

"Patuloy natin itong isabuhay sa araw-araw; sa ganitong paraan, mapapanday natin ang bansang pinangarap ng ating mga bayani," she said.

(Let's apply this everyday: in this way, we will build a country that our heroes dreamed of.)

Robredo is running for the country's highest elective post in the 2022 elections against a large field of presidential candidates, including the namesake son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and closest aide of President Rodrigo Duterte.

