Quezon City residents queue for their COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Batasan Hills National High School on November 29, 2021, the start of the "National COVID-19 Vaccination Day". The 3-day vaccination drive that ends on December 1 aims to vaccinate 9 million people, focusing on first doses and booster shots. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Tuesday reported 425 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally so far this year, data from the health department showed.

The fresh number of cases is also the lowest since July 2 last year when 252 new infections were reported, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, citing Department of Health data adjusted for duplicate cases.

The number of active cases at 15,800 is also the lowest so far this year, and since June 6 last year when 15,734 were logged, the research group noted. It accounts for 0.6 percent of the country's 2,832,724 total recorded cases.

COVID-related deaths increased by 44 to 48,545. The number of additional fatalities is the lowest since Oct. 20 this year when five were reported, aside from the 44 deaths recorded last Oct. 29, according to the research group.

Meantime, there were 909 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,768,389.

Three duplicates were removed from the total case count, including two recoveries, according to the DOH. Sixty-three cases, classified as recoveries, were found to have tested negative and have been removed from the total case count., it said.

The DOH added that 40 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

The positivity rate was at 2.1 percent, based on test results of samples from 24,442 individuals on Nov. 28, Sunday. This is the second lowest since testing data became available in April 2020, according to Edson Guido, head of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

Two laboratories were non-operational on Sunday while four others were unable to submit their data. The six laboratories contribute on average 0.4 percent of samples tested and 0.4 percent of positive cases, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 25 percent and 26 percent, respectively.

The Philippines on Monday began its 3-day national vaccination drive in a bid to inoculate 9 million more Filipinos. Around 2.5 million got vaccinated on the first day, the DOH said.

The government aims to immunize at least 50 million individuals before yearend as more transmissible variants of COVID-19 emerge.