4.9-magnitude quake rattles Davao Oriental

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2021 09:52 AM | Updated as of Nov 30 2021 09:53 AM

MANILA—A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental early Tuesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tectonic tremor occurred at 8:56 a.m. some 4 kilometers northeast of Governor Generoso town. It had a depth of 30 kms.

Intensity 4, which could generate "moderately strong" shaking, was reported in Maco and Pantukan in Davao de Oro.

Koronadal City and Davao City experienced Intensity 3, which may be felt like a passing of a light truck, Phivolcs said. 

Intensity 2 was reported in Compostela and Nabunturan in Davao de Oro while Intensity 1 was logged in General Santos City.

Phivolcs said the quake would not cause damage and generate aftershocks.

