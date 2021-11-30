Videos courtesy of Laban ng Masa’s Twitter account and Ka Leody De Guzman’s Facebook page.

MANILA — Amid the crisis the country is facing, Filipinos should continue the battle cry of Andres Bonifacio for democracy, 2022 presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman said Tuesday, the 158th birth anniversary of the national hero.

After being barred from holding their activities at the Mendiola Peace Arch, De Guzman said the Filipino people should be vigilant about their rights and assert them.

“Siguro kung buhay si Andres Bonifacio, malamang tatagain sila ni Gat Andres Bonifacio dahil ‘yung basic na karapatan ng mamamayan, hinahadlangan. Walang batas, walang patakaran doon sa karapatan sa paghahayag. Pero grabe ito ngayon, parang panahon ni Gat Andres Bonifacio,” De Guzman said.

(Maybe if Andres Bonifacio is alive, he will probably hit them with his bolo for preventing people from exercising their rights. There is no law, or a policy governing the right to expression. But what we have now is reminiscent of Gat Andres Bonifacio's time.)

“Ito ay larawan ng pangangailangan na ituloy ang rebolusyon ni Gat Andres Bonifacio. Pangangailangan na labanan ang pananamantala ng iilan, ng mga elitista, ng mga haciendero, ng mga oligarko na siyang nag-uutos para supilin ang hangad ng mamamayan na magkaroon ng pagbabago,” he added.

(This shows the need to pursue the revolution led by Gat Andres Bonifacio, the need to fight against the exploitation by the few, the elite, the landowners, the oligarchs who are behind the suppression of the people's desire for change.)

De Guzman said repression of freedom of expression has been rampant under past administrations.

“Hangga’t ang mga nakapwesto sa ating gobyerno, ang nakapwesto sa Malacañang ay galing sa tuktok ng lipunan, hindi magkakaroon ng totoong pagbabago, ng totoong pamahalaan, ng totoong paglaya ng sambayanan,” he said.

(For as long as those holding positions in government and in Malacanang are from the higher social class, there will never be a genuine reform, a genuine government, a genuine freedom of the people.)

The labor leader said he trusts that the public change the dynamics of politics by electing leaders who would represent the marginalized sectors.

“Kaya mga kasama, kung nais natin ng totoong pagbabago, isulong natin ang bagong pulitika, pulitika ng masa at itaguyod natin ang ating panawagan na dapat manggagawa naman sa 2022,” he said.

(If we want real change, let us advance the new politics, the politics of the masses, and let us press on our call that workers should be allowed to lead in 2022.)

De Guzman is among more than 90 individuals who filed their candidacy for president in 2022, which include Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, and former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos.

The Commission on Elections will trim the list in the coming weeks to remove those found to be nuisance candidates.

The official campaign period for May 9, 2022, elections will begin only on Feb. 8, 2022.