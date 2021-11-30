5 Abu Sayyaf members surrender in Basilan, Sulu - military

The military said the 5 Abu Sayyaf members surrendered to troops in Basilan and Sulu. Photo courtesy of the Western Mindanao Command



MANILA — Five members of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group recently surrendered to authorities in Basilan and Sulu, the Western Mindanao Command said.

“Bullet,” 22, from Basilan surrendered on Nov. 27 to troops of the 18th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army. The Abu member was under the command of Nurhasan Jamiri. He also surrendered his M16 rifle to the military.

“The strength and manpower of the Abu Sayyaf Group have dwindled. We sustain our efforts to totally eradicate the group and bring lasting peace in the province of Basilan,” said Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, Commander of Joint Task Force Basilan.

Bullet will be enrolled in the local government’s Program Against Violent Extremism (PAVE).

Four other members of the Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf Group, an organization behind terror attacks and kidnap-for-ransom activities, surrendered to the Marine Battalion Landing Team-7 under the Naval Task Group Sulu and 4th Marine Brigade in Panamao, Sulu on November 25, 2021.

The four handed over their firearms to Lt. Col. Eduard Olaso, Commanding Officer of MBLT-7.

Turned over were two M16A1 rifles, one M1 Garand rifle, one .45-caliber pistol, and assorted ammunition.

The four underwent custodial debriefing at the MBLT-7 headquarters in Barangay Seit Lake Poblacion, Panamao, Sulu after which they were presented to Col. Hernanie Songano, Commander of the 4th Marine Brigade, and subsequently turned over to Panamao Mayor Al-Fraizer Abdurajak for proper disposition.

“We welcome the surrender of the ASG members and acknowledge the support of the local government and the people in our efforts to defeat the enemies of the state,” said JTF Sulu Commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales.

Meanwhile, Western Mindanao Command chief Maj. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr. lauded the troops for their respective accomplishments.

“The Western Mindanao Command through its Joint Task Forces is tightening its security operations that is why most of the members and supporters of the threat groups opted to return to the folds of the law. I hope that the remaining members will also come to their senses soon,” Rosario said.

A total of 206 ASG members have surrendered to the military this year alone. Of the total, 165 yielded in Sulu, 37 in Basilan, three in Tawi-Tawi, and one in Zamboanga City.

RELATED VIDEO: