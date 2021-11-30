20-year-old Fil-Am dies in amateur boxing match

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hundreds gathered at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas amphitheater to remember a young life lost.

Tears overflowed as family, friends, and schoolmates came together in a candlelight vigil to memorialize 20-year-old Fil-Am Nathan Valencia.

Valencia sustained brain injuries after a non-professional boxing match dubbed as the 'Kappa Sigma Fight Night,' which was intended to be a charity fundraiser. He was part of the main event on November 19 and fought gallantly. Participants at the event reportedly noticed Valencia very weary and wobbly moments after the fight. He was rushed to the hospital and four days later, Valencia died.

Tyler Quinn was on the undercard of the Kappa Sigma Fight Night. "I still can't wrap my mind around everything... He was there to fight. It was a freak accident. It could've been avoided. Unfortunately, precautions weren't taken," Quinn says.

Valencia's schoolmates from elementary and high school were all present in the vigil to show their support and to sympathize with his family.

"He was all around one of the best brothers in the fraternity. He showed up at every single event. He was the one keeping everybody safe, always doing the right thing," Nathan's friend Mark Anthony Posner shares. "It's mind-blowing that it happened senselessly. There could have been so many ways to avoid the situation."

Valencia's friends add that his contagious smile and his lively personality will be missed, especially that he was well liked by everybody. "We always did everything together. He was just a good friend and a great guy to be around," Matthew Lintao, who was in the same fraternity as Valencia, says.

The Valencia family has yet to speak to the media, but according to the family lawyer from the Richard Harris Law Firm, their preliminary investigation revealed that mistakes were made and safety precautions were overlooked. They will be completing a full investigation to determine how UNLV and Kappa Sigma fraternity could allow and promote an event such as Kappa Sigma Fight Night without proper supervision. The law firm also vows to 'leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20-year-old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life.' The family is also asking for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved Nathan.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by family friends to raise funds for the Valencia family.