PCR COVID-19 test price range of P3,800 to P5,000 effective Monday — DOH

37-year-old Jocelyn, whose husband tested positive for COVID-19, accompanies her daughter at a testing center inside a gymnasium behind the Navotas City Hall on August 20, 2020. Residents who came in close contact with confirmed COVID19 cases are now required by the local government to undergo tests under the Executive Order No. 42 signed by Mayor Toby Tiangco. Those who test positive for the virus are also required to be transferred to community isolation facilities. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The price range set for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm COVID-19 patients will be implemented beginning Monday, the Department of Health said.

“Today is the official effectivity of this Department Circular on (PCR test) price range,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said during a Laging Handa briefing.

Previously, COVID-19 PCR tests can cost as much as P10,000, depending on speed of results.

Last week, the government released a joint administrative order of the DOH and the Department of Trade and Industry regulating the prices of PCR tests.

In a separate Department Circular released on Friday, the DOH set the price for government facilities at P3,800 while private laboratories may charge P4,500 to P5,000 for every PCR test.

“This price range is already inclusive of all costs associated with testing, including a faster turnaround time and other premium services. This information shall be available for public access in the DOH website and other social media platforms,” the circular read.

The circular also mentions that the price range is effective by Nov. 30, 2020.

Duque explained that the price range was based on a market survey of more than half of the 170 laboratories accredited by the DOH.

The health chief said they will later release a price range for cartridge based PCR tests and antigen tests.



