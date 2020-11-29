Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Masbate

MANILA (UPDATE)—A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted Masbate early Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tremor, which happened 4:23 a.m., was an aftershock of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that hit the province and left one dead in August, according to Phivolcs director Renato Solidum.

"Siguro hindi ito magiging masyadong damaging kung 'yan lang ang nangyari pero dahil may nauna nung Agosto baka 'yung may sira na ay mapalaki pa," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It will not cause too much damage if there was not a prior tremor in August. Buildings' damage may worsen.)

Solidum warned of landslides as soil has been saturated by rains from a series of typhoons that inundated the region since last month.

"So far wala pa naman tayong nareceive na kakaibang pinsala mula sa lindol kaninang madaling araw," he said.

(So far we have yet to receive reports of unusual damage from the earthquake earlier today.)

The latest earthquake, which struck 11 kilometers southeast of Cataingan town, was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 16 kilometers, Phivolcs said.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, it added.

A "weak" shaking or Intensity III was felt in Masbate City while a "slightly felt" Intensity II was felt in the towns of Irosin and Magallanes in Sorsogon.

The following instrumental intensities were reported: