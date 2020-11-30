Duterte keeps Metro Manila, Davao City under GCQ until yearend

Vendors showcase their wares as shoppers look for Christmas decorations at the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Oct. 23, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday kept Metro Manila and his hometown Davao City in the south under general community quarantine until the end of the year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The following areas will be under GCQ from Dec. 1 to 31, Duterte said in his weekly pandemic address.

Metro Manila

Batangas

Iloilo City

Tacloban City

Lanao del Sur

Iligan City

Davao City

The rest of the country will be under modified GCQ, which has the least restrictive measures in the country's four-level lockdown system.

Mayors in Metro Manila earlier recommended that the region stay under GCQ status, said National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Looser restrictions will result to higher contact among people, which could spur COVID-19 spread, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said earlier in the day.

"Kung dumami ang bilang ng kaso ay posibleng mapuno na naman, ma-overwhelm ang ating systems capacity. At ‘pag na-overwhelm iyan, malaking problema," he said in a televised public briefing.

(If the cases increase, our systems capacity might be full, overwhelmed again. And if that is overwhelmed, it will be a big problem.)



Only select businesses are allowed to operate at full capacity in GCQ areas.



Duterte placed Davao City under GCQ last Nov. 20 due to an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Metro Manila, which accounts for about a third of the country's gross domestic product, has been under GCQ since August, with stricter lockdowns enforced in earlier months as COVID-19 infections rose.

The Philippines has tallied 431,630 coronavirus infections, as of Monday. The unabated first wave of infections has prevented the economy from fully reopening.

The World Health Organization said Monday that avoiding family gatherings would be "the safest bet" over Christmas, insisting there is no zero-risk option for traditional holiday merry-making during the coronavirus pandemic.