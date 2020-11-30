16 more Filipinos abroad sick with COVID-19; total now at 11,692

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,692 on Monday as 16 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported no new recovery, and 2 new fatalities among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,348, as 7,497 of those infected have recovered, while 847 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 590 in the Asia Pacific, 293 in Europe, 2,334 in the Middle East and Africa, and 131 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 431,630 people. The tally includes 8,392 deaths, 398,658 recoveries, and 24,580 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 62.7 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.46 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

