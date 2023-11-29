Wet Wednesday in eastern PH due to Easterlies

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The easterlies - the warm winds blowing from the Pacific - will drench the eastern section of the country, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms. Flooding and landslides are possible during moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the cool northeast monsoon or Amihan will only affect and bring rains in Batanes and Batanes.

There will still be big waves from Amihan over the seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Batanes, and the northern coast of Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands and small sea vessels are not allowed to sail in these areas.

The rest of the country will experience hot and humid conditions with possible afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

Weather forecaster Grace Castañeda said Metro Manila will be mostly cloudy in the morning with increasing chance of rain showers in the afternoon and evening.

No weather disturbance may affect the country in the next two weeks, PAGASA showed in its tropical cyclone threat potential advisory.