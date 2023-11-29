Marcos says attending COP28 to urge nations to honor climate financing pledges

MPC pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday said he hopes his attendance to the COP28 in Dubai will help urge other nations to follow through on commitments on climate financing to help mitigate the effects of the climate crisis.

Marcos, Jr. will leave the Philippines Thursday to participate in climate talks that are expected to lay the groundwork for a new financing goal to succeed the old $100-billion target.

"We are once again poised to lead," said Marcos in his speech during the turnover of People's Survival Fund (PSF) to beneficiaries in Malacañang.

"We will use this platform to rally the global community and call upon nations to honor their commitments particularly in climate financing," he added.

For Marcos, Jr., the turnover of P541 million worth of climate adaptation funds to local government units is a "historic achievement." The half-a-billion funding is for 5 projects related to climate resilience.

Aside from this, he said, the PSF Board also approved a project development grant amounting to P2 million. He said this shows the government's dedication to climate adaptation.

"We can proudly say that the Philippines is a trailblazer in domestic climate finance for adaptation, showcasing our nation’s commitment to global environmental responsibility," he added.

He noted that the problems brought by climate change should be viewed as "opportunities for renewal and advancement" most especially since the Philippines is among the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

"So we must do our part here in the Philippines, but we must always take the lead when it comes to the global move and the global aspiration that those most vulnerable communities around the world will somehow be assisted by the developing countries when it comes to these measures to mitigate and to adapt to climate change," he said.

Marcos Jr. last year urged developed economies to help in the world's fight against climate change, saying industrialized countries are not doing enough.

Expert groups said the world needs in excess of $3 trillion in annual climate-related flows by the year 2030 to keep climate goals alive — but so far developing countries have fallen well short, both in terms of accelerating decarbonization, known as mitigation, and building resilience to climate impacts, known as adaptation.

In 2009, richer countries promised to reach $100 billion annually in funding for these priorities by 2020 — a goal finally met last year, according to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development report earlier this month.

Expectations were also high in COP28 for voluntary pledges on tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, a goal endorsed by the United States and China in a recent climate statement, as well as doubling the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements.

