Transport group MANIBELA begins their transport strike in Quezon City, in time with PISTON's ongoing transport strike on November 22, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has taken action against twenty jeepney units in Angeles, Pampanga, issuing show cause orders to address the inconvenience caused to passengers during last week's transport strike.



If proven that the jeepneys stopped operations last week, their franchise may be suspended or revoked.

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III reminded the jeepney owners that when they obtained their franchise, they accepted the responsibility of considering the rights of others before exercising their freedom of expression.



“Remember, walang pumwersa sayo na kumuha ng franchise. Nung kumuha ka ng franchise it is understood na yung rights ng ibang tao na dapat munang isipin bago yung sinasabi mong freedom of expression. Kumuha ka ng prangkisa may responsibilidad ka, panindigan mo yang responsibilidad mo,” he said.



The LTFRB has also received reports of harassment during the strike, with some e-jeepney drivers claimed that their tires were punctured by nails scattered by protesting transport group members.

The E-Jeep members reported this incident to the Paranaque City police. However, the transport group identified in the police report denied any involvement in the act.



Guadiz appealed to those planning to go on strike not to force other drivers who want to earn a living to join the protest. He said that not only would their franchise be revoked, but they could also face imprisonment for their actions.

“Ang pakiusap namin dun sa gusto magstrike: hayaan maghanap-buhay ang di sumasama sa inyo. I will assure you hindi lang prangkisa niyo mawawala pati po kayo makukulong sa ginagawa niyo,” Guadiz said.



The LTFRB stated that they will leave it to the police to take appropriate action against those who harassed other jeepney drivers. The agency also assured the public that they are prepared in case of another transport strike. They plan to issue special permits for jeepneys to ply unserviced routes due to the strike and will coordinate with local government units to provide free ride assistance.



Two transport groups mounted two transport strikes during the five working days last week.

